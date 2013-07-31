* Now expects to post 2013 net profit

* Previously saw net earnings approaching break-even

* Q3 net profit 14 mln eur vs poll avg for 4 mln eur loss (Adds Q3 net profit, background)

FRANKFURT, July 31 German lighting maker Osram Licht AG hiked its 2013 profit outlook, citing a gain from the sale of a stake in a joint venture and quicker than expected progress on its restructuring programme.

Osram, spun off from engineering group Siemens earlier this month, said on Wednesday it now anticipates posting a net profit this year while it had previously expected to approach break-even.

It did not say how much the sale of its stake in automotive lighting specialist Valeo Sylvania - a joint venture between Osram and France's Valeo - would contribute to its bottom line.

Osram, the world's No.2 lighting maker after Philips , is in the midst of a restructuring, having been slow to adjust to a shift in demand from traditional light bulbs to newer technologies such light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

In its fiscal third quarter ending in June, net profit shrank to 14 million euros ($18.6 million) from 55 million a year earlier but beat consensus for a 4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Jonathan Gould and David Cowell)