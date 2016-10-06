UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
BERLIN Oct 6 Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd wants to buy German lighting company Osram, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday, without specifying the source of the information.
Sanan wants to present a "qualified offer" by mid-October to acquire Osram, the magazine said, citing unnamed sources involved in the negotiations.
Sanan, which makes LED products, chips and solar products, may offer to pay about 70 euros ($78.39) per Osram share, Wirtschaftswoche said. A full takeover bid would value the company at about 7.2 billion euros ($8.1 billion).
A spokesman for Osram couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The Munich-based firm in July sold its lamps unit to a Chinese consortium for more than 400 million euros.
Germany's Economy Ministry said on Sept. 30 there is a trend towards targeted Chinese takeovers of German firms and it will monitor this development. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Richard Pullin)
