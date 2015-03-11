(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 2 to Wednesday from
Thursday)
FRANKFURT, March 11 German lighting company
Osram said it had not made any new decisions about its
future strategy after remarks made by its finance chief to
Reuters pushed its shares up more than 6 percent on Wednesday.
"As already communicated, Osram is currently working on the
further development of its strategy. The result of this review
will be published in the course of the first half of the year,"
the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"At the moment there is no change to the status of decisions
since the time we presented our fiscal first-quarter results,"
it added.
Osram's finance chief told Reuters in an interview that each
of its businesses must be profitable in its own right and then
it would have to be judged who was the best owner of each.
