FRANKFURT Nov 18 A leading investor in Osram
criticised the German lighting maker's new strategy on
Wednesday, saying a planned move into general lighting came out
of the blue to shareholders and would dilute profits.
Osram announced last week that it would invest a billion
euros ($1.1 bln) in a new plant in Malaysia to make chips for
LED (light-emitting diode) lights, dashing investor hopes it
would focus on profitable niches such as car and street
lighting, after selling its traditional lamps and light bulbs
business.
"The shareholders have lost a lot of money and the
management has lost a lot of trust," said Michael Muders, fund
manager at Union Investment, Osram's fifth-biggest shareholder
with just under 2 percent of its shares.
Osram has cut about a fifth of its workforce over the past
four years as it slimmed down to compete with Asian rivals.
German monthly Manager Magazin had reported earlier that
Muders was "appalled" by the new growth strategy.
Osram shares fell by a quarter last Wednesday, their biggest
single-day drop ever, after the company announced its new plans.
They have barely recovered, trading at 39.04 euros by 1405 GMT
on Wednesday, down 24 percent since the strategy was announced
although up 0.7 percent on the day.
"There wasn't the slightest sign they were even thinking of
such a strategic U-turn. We feel sidelined," said Muders, adding
that he would vote to withhold approval from Osram's boards at
the next shareholder meeting in February if the strategy were
not changed.
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)