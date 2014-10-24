(Corrects spelling of "company's" in fifth paragraph)
COPENHAGEN Oct 24 Icelandic prosthetics maker
Össur, which supplied the blades which made Olympic
and Paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius famous, raised its
full-year forecast on Friday as its bionic legs division boosted
sales.
The company posted a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net
profits to $16 million on a 21 percent rise in sales to $127
million and lifted its sales growth forecast for the year to 18
to 19 percent from 16 to 18 percent previously. Sales in 2013
totalled $436 million.
"We are happily surprised to see how well our bionic
products have been received everywhere, and that is why we lift
our guidance for the full year," Chief Executive Jon Sigurdsson
said.
The bionics division produces computer-controlled
prosthetics that calculate the user's natural walk and makes it
possible to walk without revealing an artificial foot or leg.
Most of the company's products are for everyday use but
Ossur is also the world's leading prosthetic producer for the
sporting industry.
Ossur cut its ties to Pistorius earlier this year when his
trial in South Africa began for killing his girlfriend, Reeva
Steenkamp. He was jailed this week for five years for culpable
homicide.
Ossur is listed on both the Icelandic and Copenhagen stock
exchanges and has been trying to delist from the Reykjavik
bourse since Iceland's financial crisis but capital controls
imposed on the north Atlantic island has forced it to stay.
"We are now listed in Iceland against our will," Sigurdsson
said, adding that the company would delist as soon as the
capital controls were lifted.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Sabina
Zawadzki and Greg Mahlich)