COPENHAGEN Oct 24 Icelandic prosthetics maker Össur, which supplied the blades which made Olympic and Paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius famous, raised its full-year forecast on Friday as its bionic legs division boosted sales.

The company posted a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net profits to $16 million on a 21 percent rise in sales to $127 million and lifted its sales growth forecast for the year to 18 to 19 percent from 16 to 18 percent previously. Sales in 2013 totalled $436 million.

"We are happily surprised to see how well our bionic products have been received everywhere, and that is why we lift our guidance for the full year," Chief Executive Jon Sigurdsson said.

The bionics division produces computer-controlled prosthetics that calculate the user's natural walk and makes it possible to walk without revealing an artificial foot or leg.

Most of the company's products are for everyday use but Ossur is also the world's leading prosthetic producer for the sporting industry.

Ossur cut its ties to Pistorius earlier this year when his trial in South Africa began for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. He was jailed this week for five years for culpable homicide.

Ossur is listed on both the Icelandic and Copenhagen stock exchanges and has been trying to delist from the Reykjavik bourse since Iceland's financial crisis but capital controls imposed on the north Atlantic island has forced it to stay.

"We are now listed in Iceland against our will," Sigurdsson said, adding that the company would delist as soon as the capital controls were lifted. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Greg Mahlich)