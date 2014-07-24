BRIEF-Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals issues 500 mln yuan mid-term notes
* Says the term of the notes is 3 years and the interest rate at 5.1 percent
COPENHAGEN, July 24 Icelandic prosthetics maker Össur posted on Thursday core profit of $29 million in its second quarter report compared to $15.3 million in same quarter last year and upgraded its full-year outlook.
Net profit rose 106 percent to $17 million, due to sales growth in the company's prosthetic division, Össur said.
"Prosthetics sales growth in the quarter is excellent, primarily driven by bionic products, yet again confirming the success of the bionic platform we have built," Össur CEO Jon Sigurdsson said in a statement.
Össur told Reuters in June it aimed to sell more of its advanced high-end products, such as bionic computer-controlled prosthetics and hoped to increase market growth by more than 5 percent annually compared to 3-5 percent now.
The company expects a full-year EBITDA margin in the range of 19-20 percent of sales compared to its previous guidance of 17-19 percent. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Says the term of the notes is 3 years and the interest rate at 5.1 percent
* Says it lowered conversion price of 26th series convertible bonds to 9,129 won/share from 9,130 won/share, effective Jan. 23
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company in relation to settlement with estate of Hc Berlin Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: