(Adds background, detail)

* Demant says does not want to take over Ossur

* Says offer for technical reasons

COPENHAGEN, May 22 Denmark's William Demant Invest A/S (WDI) made a bid on Tuesday for Icelandic prosthetics firm Ossur but for regulatory reasons only, as it did not want to raise its stake much above its current level.

WDI said it was making the offer to remove uncertainty around whether Icelandic rules would require a mandatory offer should its holding in Ossur rise - it has been a fraction below 40 percent for several years - and that it did not want to take over the maker of prosthetic limbs.

WDI said it currently holds 179.6 million Ossur shares, representing 39.58 percent of the outstanding shares.

"WDI is not required to purchase any minimum amount of shares under the Offer to be exempt in the future from making a mandatory offer under the Rules," William Demant said in a statement.

"WDI currently intends to hold an average of 40-50 percent of Ossur's shares going forward."

The bid, which WDI said was equal to 8.20 Danish crowns per share, values all of Ossur at about 91.7 billion Icelandic crowns ($721 million).

WDI said it had no intention of changing Ossur's operations or delisting the company.

Ossur was founded in 1971 and employs around 1,800 people. It leapt to prominence by providing South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius, whose legs were amputated when he was a child, with prosthetic running blades.

Pistorius aims to qualify for the Olymipics in London this summer.

William Demant Invest, which is whollly owned by the Oticon foundation, owns roughly 60 percent of the listed hearing aids maker William Demant Holding. ($1 = 5.8252 Danish crowns) ($1 = 127.1900 Iceland kronas) (Reporting by John Acher)