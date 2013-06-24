SAO PAULO, June 24 OSX Brasil SA, the
shipbuilding company of billionaire Eike Batista, on Monday
denied a report it failed to make payments on debt held by
Spanish infrastructure group Acciona.
The local Folha da S.Paulo newspaper reported on Sunday that
Batista's OSX Brasil was struggling to avoid bankruptcy after it
defaulted on some 500 million reais ($222 million) in debt held
by Acciona.
"The story on the supposed debt with supplier Acciona that
OSX CN failed to honor is false," OSX said in a market filing
with regulator CVM on Monday.
Representatives of Acciona in Spain had no comment.
OSX said its debt payments were up to date.
OSX shares have sunk 85 percent since the beginning of the
year as a series of missed targets and project delays eroded
investor confidence in Batista's ability to deliver on his
promises. Markets were not yet open in Sao Paulo on Monday.
Batista became Brazil's richest man in recent years after
raising billions of dollars amid booming demand for
commodity-related investments in the country, but lost his
standing after the selloff helped slash more than $20 billion
from his fortune in the past year.
OSX Brasil is a holding company involved in the oil and gas
sector. The Company provides equipment and services to the
offshore oil and gas industries.