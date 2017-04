SAO PAULO Oct 16 OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuider controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista, reached an agreement with Brazil's state development bank BNDES on Wednesday to refinance a 518 million reais ($238 million) loan for an undisclosed period.

Currently, OSX is also trying to roll over a 400 million real loan with state-run Caixa Economica Federal that comes due on Saturday, a source told Reuters this week.