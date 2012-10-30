(Adds free-float plan, stock price)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Construction of a
Brazilian shipyard by OSX Brasil SA is on schedule
and the shipbuilder will start building its first vessel there
in the first quarter of 2013, company officials said on Tuesday.
The company, which also leases ships, will deliver two
Singapore-converted floating offshore oil production platforms
to Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA in the
third quarter of 2013, Chief Executive Carlos Eduardo Bellot
said during a conference call with investors.
OSX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, plans
to raise the amount of shares trading in the Sao Paulo
BM&FBovespa to 25 percent by March. Right now, the company's
so-called free float is 21.1 percent.
Shares of OSX fell 3.28 percent to 11.23 reais after the
news, while the wider Bovespa index gained 0.48 percent.
To maintain the company's current stock listing on the
exchange, a quarter of its shares must be freely traded and
outside of the controlling block of shares, company officials
said.
The company did not say how it would get more stock into the
hands of the general shareholding public. Batista and company
officials own 77.9 percent of OSX's stocks, according to the
company's website.
The need to boost the free-float comes after Batista agreed
to buy up to $1 billion of new shares in the company by March
24, 2014 in an effort to help finance shipyard construction and
boost confidence in the company.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Marguerita Choy)