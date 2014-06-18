(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, June 18 If Argentina truly wants to
resolve its debt crisis without defaulting on tens of billions
of dollars in restructured bonds, its politicians had better
stop giving speeches.
At a hearing Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court,
Argentina's lawyers informed U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa
that Argentine officials "want to engage in dialogue" with
holdout hedge funds that are owed $1.5 billion under Griesa
orders upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. But the
judge, who has been presiding for more than a decade over
litigation between Argentina and hedge funds that refused to
exchange defaulted bonds, seemed more interested in a fiery
speech on Monday night by Argentine president Cristina Fernandez
de Kirchner, in which she said the country would not submit to
"extortion" by the hedge funds; and by a second speech Tuesday
by the Argentine economy minister, who disclosed plans to
restructure bonds to avoid "attachments."
Argentina counsel Carmine Boccuzzi of Cleary Gottlieb Steen
& Hamilton tried to portray the speeches as political posturing,
but Griesa said they suggested that Argentina was on the brink
of violating U.S. court orders. He asked lawyers for NML and
Aurelius Capital to draft a proposed order stating that if
Argentina attempted to restructure its debt as the economy
minister proposed Tuesday, it would be in violation of his
previous orders. NML and Aurelius had wanted Griesa to authorize
discovery on Argentina's restructuring plan, which the judge
didn't agree to do. Nevertheless, Griesa's comments at the
hearing put Argentina on notice that Griesa plainly doesn't
trust the country's leaders.
'UNFORTUNATE' SPEECH
"I have to say, the speech of the president was
unfortunate," Griesa said. "It was more than a political speech
... That really does not give me confidence in a good faith
commitment to pay all of the obligations of the Republic."
NML counsel Robert Cohen of Dechert baited the judge about
Cleary as well. At a hearing earlier this month, he reminded
Griesa, Cleary lawyers had assured the judge that Argentina was
not planning a restructuring to get around his orders, yet on
the very night the Supreme Court upheld the orders, Argentina's
president delivered a speech outlining the plan. "The
representations that were made about there being no plan were
obviously untrue," Cohen said.
Griesa -- who returned from vacation to preside over the
last-minute hearing, which was requested by NML -- didn't
respond to Cohen's assertions, and seemed to go out of his way
during the hour-long proceeding to praise Carmine Boccuzzi of
Cleary, who was arguing for Argentina. But Cohen's bald
accusations that Boccuzzi and his partner Jonathan Blackman have
misled Griesa are a sign of how hard NML is willing to squeeze
Cleary's client. Attacking the ethics of Argentina's lawyers is
the hedge fund's version of political posturing. (I asked Cleary
Monday whether an Argentine debt restructuring would be
consistent with its representations to Griesa; a firm
representative emailed me a statement: "As stated on the record
in the district court and to the Supreme Court, Argentina will
not evade any rulings and will comply, although that means
Argentina faces, objectively, a serious and imminent risk of
default.")
The hearing before Griesa didn't really do much to clarify
what's going to happen next in the Argentine bond crisis. Griesa
didn't dig into whether a restructuring of the exchange bonds
would constitute a default on that debt. (Three lawyers familiar
with the litigation have told me it would.) Nor did Griesa ask
whether such a default would expose Argentina to new liability
to exchange bondholders that have, in the main, been its allies
against the hedge fund holdouts. The judge didn't say anything
about Boccuzzi's representation that Argentine officials are
coming to New York to negotiate with the hedge funds.
And even though Griesa asked for a draft order that
Argentina's contemplated restructuring would violate court
orders, he wondered what good another judgment against Argentina
would do for the hedge fund holdouts.
"We will have another judgment and the Republic will do what
it has done to all of the judgments so far -- ignore it," the
judge said. "We do not want another charade."
