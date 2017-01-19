Late Wednesday, the Delaware Supreme Court gave at least a temporary reprieve to a derivative suit accusing Wal-Mart board members of breaching their duties in response to allegations of bribery by corporate executives in Mexico. The justices remanded the case to Chancery Court with instructions that Chancellor Andre Bouchard entertain briefing on the constitutional due process rights of the shareholders who filed the suit.

Chancellor Bouchard had tossed the derivative suit last May, finding that it was precluded by the previous dismissal of parallel claims by shareholders who sued Wal-Mart directors in Arkansas.

Chancellor Bouchard’s holding had focused on whether, under Arkansas law, the Delaware shareholders were effectively tied to the shareholders who brought the Arkansas derivative case. The chancellor found the two different shareholder groups to be in privity, to use the legal jargon, under Arkansas law.

Bouchard’s opinion gave just a nod to the Delaware plaintiffs’ federal due process rights, but on Wednesday, the state justices said the constitutional question demands deeper analysis. (The decision was first reported by The Chancery Daily.)

“It could be that, in this case, the chancellor assumed that the federal common law essentially incorporated Arkansas state law and that the due process analysis did not differ,” the Supreme Court said. “We believe, however, that the importance of the due process issue merits closer examination.”

To understand the Supreme Court’s thinking, you have to remember that derivative suits are weird, paradoxical creatures. The basic premise of these cases is that when a corporation can’t or won’t take action against its own directors, shareholders can sue on the corporation’s behalf to accuse board members of breaching their duties.

Derivative suits aren’t shareholder class actions. The corporation itself owns the breach of duty claims and receives any recovery from board members. Yet corporations almost always work with directors to have derivative suits dismissed, arguing that plaintiffs haven’t show the board is incapable of making its own litigation decisions. Therein lies the paradox of derivative litigation: Shareholders sue on behalf of corporations that oppose shareholders’ authority to bring corporate claims.

In a way, the question the Delaware Supreme Court wants the Wal-Mart case to answer is at what point in derivative litigation should shareholders be deemed to be acting on the corporation’s behalf?

The facts of the Wal-Mart case should clarify my point. Very briefly: After the New York Times broke a story about Wal-Mart execs allegedly bribing Mexican officials, shareholders filed a derivative suit in federal court in Arkansas. Another group of shareholders, heeding Chancery Court’s warning about unfounded derivative complaints, brought an action in Delaware to obtain Wal-Mart’s books and records. The books and records case ended up taking so long that before the Delaware shareholder group even filed a derivative complaint, Wal-Mart had already gotten the Arkansas case dismissed on the grounds that plaintiffs couldn’t prove it would have been futile to demand action from the board.

You could fault rival plaintiffs' lawyers in the Arkansas and Delaware cases for failing to reach an agreement to coordinate their efforts, as the Delaware Supreme Court did in Wednesday’s ruling. But you can also understand the frustration of the Delaware group, which argued that it was hamstrung by Wal-Mart’s refusal to turn over all of the corporate records that shareholders thought they were entitled to see and believed Chancery Court expected them to obtain before they drafted their derivative suit.

Nominally, both the Arkansas and Delaware derivative suits were brought on behalf of the corporation. By dismissing the Arkansas case, however, the judge found that the Arkansas shareholders didn’t have the authority to act for Wal-Mart. So according to the Delaware shareholders, they should not have been bound by the Arkansas decision because they were not a party to the Arkansas litigation – not as plaintiffs in their own right and not on behalf of Wal-Mart. Due process, the Delaware group said, restricts Chancery Court from imposing a judgment obtained in another jurisdiction on shareholders who weren’t participants in the out-of-state case.

The Delaware Supreme Court considered similar arguments in 2013, when it ruled in Pyott v. Louisiana Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System that claims by plaintiffs in a Delaware derivative suit against Allergan board members were barred because a California federal court had already tossed parallel claims. In Pyott, the state justices said Delaware was bound to apply California law, which precludes the Delaware shareholders’ case under the doctrine of collateral estoppel.

But the Pyott opinion didn’t address federal due process rights. And after Pyott was issued, Vice-Chancellor Travis Laster ruled in an unrelated case, In re EZCorp, that the Due Process Clause “forecloses a judgment in a derivative action that is entered before the stockholder plaintiff acquires authority to litigate on behalf of the corporation from binding anyone other than the named stockholder plaintiff.”

Vice-Chancellor Laster found that under Delaware law, a shareholder bringing a derivative claim is not deemed to be acting on behalf of the corporation until a court has found the board could not or would not have acted on its own. The U.S. Supreme Court said in 2011’s Smith v. Bayer that the absent members of an uncertified class are not parties to the class action and are not bound by rulings within it. Under that reasoning, Vice-Chancellor Laster said in EZCorp, “just as the Due Process Clause prevents a judgment from binding absent class members before a class has been certified, the Due Process Clause likewise prevents a judgment from binding the corporation or other stockholders in a derivative action until the action has survived a … motion to dismiss.”

In Wednesday’s Wal-Mart decision, the Delaware Supreme Court specifically asked Chancellor Bouchard to address Vice-Chancellor Laster’s EZCorp ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court’s holding in the Smith case.

It may turn out that the remand is just the last gasp for the Wal-Mart derivative plaintiffs. As Wal-Mart’s lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher pointed out in the company’s brief at the Delaware Supreme Court, no federal court considering collateral estoppel in successive derivative suits has reached the same conclusion as Vice-Chancellor Laster in EZCorp. Binding all shareholders to court rulings in derivative suits is in keeping with the purpose of the cases, Wal-Mart argued. Shareholders who purport to represent the interests of the corporation are in privity with one another, according to the company, and privity is synonymous with procedural fairness.

“If two entities are in privity and there was adequate representation, there can be no constitutional violation,” Wal-Mart’s brief said. “Privies are bound as if they are the same entity.”

If, on the other hand, lawyers for the Delaware Wal-Mart plaintiffs, led by Stuart Grant of Grant & Eisenhofer, manage to convince Chancellor Bouchard and the Delaware Supreme Court that they and Vice-Chancellor Laster are right about due process for absent shareholders in derivative litigation, the impact could be enormous, exposing Delaware corporations to waves of successive derivative suits.

The Delaware bar has already been paying close attention to the precedent-setting Wal-Mart case, which has been as hard-fought as any derivative suit I can think of. This latest development makes it all the more important.