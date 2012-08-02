(Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson Reuters
News & Insight (). The views expressed
are her own.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Aug 2 Tuesday brought a pair of
interesting developments in class actions over mortgage-backed
securities. In federal court in Manhattan, Goldman Sachs
agreed to pay $26.6 million to settle claims in a hotly
contested case involving a $698 million MBS offering backed by
New Century mortgages. Meanwhile, across the Hudson River in New
Jersey, U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi dismissed with
prejudice an MBS class action against UBS, holding
that the class hadn't brought claims before the statute of
limitations ran out.
The Goldman settlement, in a case led by Bernstein Litowitz
Berger & Grossmann, is nothing to sneeze at (especially since
Bernstein Litowitz is asking U.S. District Judge Harold Baer to
approve $5.3 million in legal fees and expenses). The lone
Goldman offering that remained in the case after rulings on
standing knocked out claims on two other MBS trusts had an
initial principal amount of $698 million, but the 2007 trust had
paid almost $400 million in principal and interest so damages
were limited. Under the crude analysis we've seen in MBS
settlements, the Goldman deal represents 32 cents per $1,000 of
original face value, which would make it the best MBS class deal
on the books. In two other big MBS cases, class members received
12.8 cents per $1,000 of original face value in the $32.5
million class settlement against Deutsche Bank and 19
cents in Bernstein Litowitz's $315 million settlement with
Merrill Lynch.
But it's becoming increasingly clear, thanks to rulings like
the UBS dismissal, that there's no pot of gold at the end of the
rainbow for the plaintiffs' firms that pioneered class actions
asserting federal securities claims against issuers of
mortgage-backed securities. The universe of cases is now
defined, since the statute of limitations under the Securities
Act of 1933 will preclude any class action that isn't already
under way. According to Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll -- which,
along with Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd,
has led MBS class litigation -- about 20 MBS class actions have
been filed over the last five years. Five have settled, against
Goldman, Deutsche Bank, Merrill, Wells Fargo ($125 million) and
Lehman ($40 million). Some have been dismissed outright, like
the UBS case; many others, including cases against JPMorgan,
Bear Stearns, Countrywide, Royal Bank of Scotland and
Residential Capital, have survived dismissal motions and are in
discovery.
No MBS class action, though, has turned out to be as
sweeping as plaintiffs' lawyers initially hoped when they began
filing the cases in 2007. Early suits tried to rope in the
credit rating agencies, but trial and appeals courts bought the
agencies' First Amendment argument that their ratings of
publicly traded mortgage-backed notes were protected opinions.
Judges also refused to permit classes to assert claims on a
broad array of offerings. Most courts said lead plaintiffs only
had standing to sue for damages when they invested directly in a
trust, and some said lead plaintiffs could only bring claims
based on the individual tranches in which they invested. Those
rulings sheared billions of dollars of issuer exposure out of
the class action litigation.
"They're still good cases, important cases, but, yes, the
numbers are lower than we hoped they would be," said Steven Toll
of Cohen Milstein, who's getting ready for what he hopes will be
a trial of class MBS claims against JPMorgan this fall. "I don't
know if disappointment is the right word, but the cases
certainly got scaled back."
There's a line of thinking, however, that the banks' success
in harnessing MBS class actions may turn out to be a Pyrrhic
victory. One of the effects of limiting class actions so
severely has been to drive individual MBS investors into filing
their own cases. Individual investors don't have to rely on
federal securities laws with restrictive time bars. They can
bring claims for state and common-law fraud and negligence. And
depending on the state, they have up to six years to file such
suits. Moreover, lots of investors have demanded and received
tolling agreements from potential defendants, so if out-of-court
settlement discussions fail they can still sue.
We don't yet know the magnitude of liability for the banks
in these individual investor cases. Some are being litigated in
public, with AIG's $10 billion in fraud claims against
Bank of America, Merrill and Countrywide perhaps the
most notorious MBS cases. They're not the only ones, though:
Among other plaintiffs, Allstate, Dexia and a host of
German banks with enormous MBS portfolios have brought dozens of
other suits, mostly in New York state and federal courts,
claiming billions of dollars of damages for alleged fraud by MBS
issuers. None of the big public cases has yet settled, but I've
heard that several defendants have been talking privately with
investors or even quietly going to arbitration of MBS claims.
The obstacle to widespread settlement of investors'
securities claims is the Federal Housing Finance Agency's
litigation against just about every bank in the MBS game. The
banks don't want to reach a public settlement in an individual
investor's case that can serve as a benchmark in the FHFA cases.
So I'm told that at this point, they're making extremely low
offers to resolve claims. I've reported that U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote of Manhattan seems to be pushing for a resolution in
the FHFA litigation (). When and
if the dominoes begin to fall in that case, we can expect to see
a clatter of settlements to follow.