NEW YORK Jan 30 Commodities brokerage OTC
Global Holdings (OTCGH) said on Monday it had opened a new
office in Singapore as it seeks to expand its market share in
the Asian market, a growing part of the global commodity trade.
OTCGH, the world's largest independent institutional broker
of commodities, covers financial and physical instruments from
its offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, New Jersey, London,
Louisville and New York.
OTC Asia will replicate its North American and European
offerings by broking European and Asian crude swaps, distillate
swaps and cracks, and physical fuel broking, the company said in
a statement.
Eventually, the Asia arm of the brokerage plans to expand
into the U.S. domestic grade crude swaps business by offering
those services in Singapore.
OTCGH provides liquidity on exchanges including ICE, NFX,
CBOT and NYMEX. The brokerage holds a 35 percent U.S. market
share in natural gas options and 65 percent in natural gas
liquids (NGLs).
"Because of our light-ends liquidity pool in the U.S. and
Europe, that would be something we will build on in the front,"
Joseph Kelly, president and chief operating officer, told
Reuters.
The Asia office will be led by Neil Grierson, a crude swaps
broker who has spent over six years in OTC commodities broking,
the company said.
"With the recent consolidation in the brokerage space, it is
reassuring to work at a firm that has not bowed to purchase
offers and instead chooses to continue pushing ahead with its
own expansion and development," Grierson said.
"Although the Singapore oil swaps market is extremely
competitive, I expect we will rapidly strengthen our position
thanks to our unique competitive advantage."
Over the last few years, a crude oil price rout and an
increasing preference among traders for electronic trading have
led to a number of mergers and acquisitions in the brokerage
space.
In 2014, Tullett Prebon bought oil broker PVM Oil Associates
Ltd for $160 million to expand its suite of energy products and
deepen its global crude, refined and middle distillates
coverage.
Tullett Prebon also purchased the voice-broker business of
its former rival ICAP Plc last year and changed its name to TP
ICAP PLC.
OTC offers its own electronic trading platform as well,
known as EOXLive.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)