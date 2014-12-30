Dec 30 OTCPharm :

* Said on Monday that its shares have been admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange

* Start of trading is Dec. 30, Moscow Exchange said

* OTCPharm was spun off from Pharmstandard in Dec. 2013

Source text: bit.ly/1EEKznQ, bit.ly/1x0rxDh

Further company coverage:,

(Gdynia Newsroom)