ATHENS Oct 15 Greece's largest telecoms group
has secured a deal to broadcast matches of the top
two European tournaments for the next three years, it said on
Wednesday, in a bid to boost market share amid fierce
competition at home.
OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's
Deutsche Telekom, said its pay-TV unit will broadcast
all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches for
three years from July 2015. It did not reveal the cost of the
deal.
"With Champions League, Europa League and the rest of the
top international and Greek sports tournaments hosted by OTE TV,
our clients enjoy by far the richest sports content in the
country," OTE Chief Operating Officer Zacharias Piperidis said
in statement.
In a move to defend its market share in a shrinking,
austerity-hit telecoms industry, OTE and main rivals Vodafone
and Wind have set their sights on Greece's biggest
subscription TV provider Forthnet.
OTE has offered to acquire Forthnet's pay TV business Nova
for 250-300 million euros ($318-380 million).
Vodafone and its Greek business partner Wind have
also submitted a joint bid to buy the rest of the shares they do
not own in Forthnet to challenge OTE's market leadership in
Greece.
Forthnet has not responded to any of the offers yet.
"Following this development, OTE could possibly withdraw its
offer for Nova TV or reduce it," said IBG analyst Dimitris
Birbos, who has a "buy" rating on OTE shares.
(1 US dollar = 0.7853 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Susan Thomas)