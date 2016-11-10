BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
ATHENS Nov 10 Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 28.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by one-off costs for a voluntary redundancy scheme.
OTE, 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, reported net profit of 55.9 million euros ($61.06 million) in the third quarter, down from 78.3 million euros in the same period a year ago.
Stripping out one-off items, net profit rose 11 percent to 74.6 million euros.
($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing