BRIEF-HSBC posts Q1 reported profit before tax of $5.0 bln, down 19 pct
* Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.3% and a leverage ratio of 5.5% as at quarter end
LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Greece's OTE plc will price a 300-350m four-year bond at a yield of 4.625%, according to a lead.
The lead also said orders are over 550m with strong domestic investor participation.
OTE plc began marketing the deal at 4.75% area on Tuesday morning, after mandating Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC on Monday.
The transaction is guaranteed by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and will be rated Caa2/B+. The proceeds will be used to repurchase up to 250m of OTE's 2016 bonds and up to 50m of a 2018 deal.
HONG KONG, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first quarter profit, as Europe's biggest bank battles to restore flagging revenues following its restructuring.