ATHENS Feb 25 Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 49.7 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by costs related to voluntary exit schemes and restructuring.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, said net profit came in at 36.8 million euros ($40.57 million) in the fourth quarter last year, down from 73.2 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The company, which offers telecoms and mobile services in Greece, Romania and Albania, proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros per share, up from 0.08 euros a share in 2014.

It said 2016 will remain challenging, expecting free cash flow of about 500 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)