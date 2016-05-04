UPDATE 4-Ukraine accuses Russia of attack on president's website after web sanctions
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
ATHENS May 4 Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its domestic mobile business and in Romania.
OTE is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom. Net profit came in at 33.9 million euros ($38.97 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 40.4 million euros in the same period a year ago.
OTE saw headwinds ahead and said the implementation of an international bailout Greece signed up last summer could hurt consumers' disposable income and demand for its services.
First-quarter sales dropped by 1.3 percent to 928.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.8698 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.