BRIEF-Naim Indah Corp says Cheang Soon Siang retired as Executive Director
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS May 11 Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 1.7 percent drop in first-quarter core profit, hurt by tough conditions in crisis-hit Greece and Romania.
OTE, the former national monopoly now 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 304.1 million euros ($330.83 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 309.3 million euros a year earlier.
The figure strips out one-off items. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game