* Q3 EBITDA down 5.7 pct
* Mobile, Romania business hurt
* Greek taxes to hit domestic operations
(Adds detail, CEO comment)
ATHENS, Nov 5 Greece's biggest telecoms operator
OTE posted on Thursday a 5.7 percent drop in
third-quarter core profit and warned higher taxes would hurt its
domestic business.
Greece has increased corporate taxation from 26 to 29
percent along with other taxes as its struggles to shore up
revenues under a new bailout deal it agreed in the summer with
its lenders.
OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's
Deutsche Telekom, said those taxes were expected to
hurt demand for its services.
"Greek performance could be impacted by growing tax demands,
and hence a possible decline in disposable income, on consumers
and businesses," it said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton
(EBITDA) dropped to 350.1 million euros ($380.8 million) in the
third quarter from 371.1 million in the same period last year.
Lower revenues from domestic mobile business and tough
competition in Romania took a toll on the company's profits.
However, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tsamaz
said OTE was on track to meet its full-year free cash flow
target, despite a three-week bank shutdown, as conditions
continued to stabilise.
"Assuming reasonable liquidity conditions in the Greek
economy and a normalization in its working capital, OTE
maintains its free cash flow target of approximately 0.5 billion
(euros) for 2015," the company said.
Total revenues dropped 1.7 percent to 971.3 million euros,
as strong performance in broadband and pay-TV business partly
offset lower sales from Greek mobile operations.
OTE shares trade at 16.6 times its estimated 2015 earnings,
compared to 14.2 for Spain's Telefonica.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)