ATHENS, Feb 25 Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE reported a near 50 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by costs related to voluntary redundancy schemes and restructuring.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, said net profit came in at 36.8 million euros ($40.57 million), down from 73.2 million euros in the same period a year ago.

It said 2016 would remain challenging, but it proposed increasing its 2015 dividend to 0.10 euro per share, from 0.08 euro in 2014, saying its financial position was strong. It had free cashflow of 507 million euros last year, and said it expected free cashflow of about 500 million euros this year.

Stripping out one-off costs, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 6 percent to 348.5 million euros, weighed down by tough competition in Romania, its biggest market outside Greece, and in the Greek mobile business.

The company has seen smaller rivals bite into its market share in Greek fixed-line services in recent years amid tough economic conditions.

However, a new high-speed VDSL broadband service and a fast-growing pay-TV business helped OTE win back customers in the last quarter for the first time in more than 10 years. Sales rose 2 percent to 1.03 billion euros.

