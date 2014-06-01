DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabia's Al Othaim Real
Estate and Investment Co, owner of five shopping malls in the
kingdom, plans to issue its debut local currency sukuk as early
as this month, two sources aware of the matter said on Sunday.
Also known as Othaim Malls, the firm has chosen Deutsche
Bank and the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi
Fransi to arrange the Islamic bond, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't
public.
The transaction is likely to be worth between 500 million
and 1 billion riyals ($133-$267 million), one of the sources
added.
Othaim Malls is part of Al Othaim Holding, a family-owned
conglomerate which includes listed food retailer Abdullah Al
Othaim Markets Co. Othaim Malls didn't immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Saudi companies are increasingly turning to the sukuk market
for their funding needs, drawn by abundant liquidity in the
local investor market which allows them to borrow cheaply, a
regulatory push to develop the kingdom's capital markets and, in
some cases, a desire to diversify away from bank finance, which
has been the traditional method of fund-raising.
Saudi Telecom is currently marketing its maiden
sukuk transaction, while Saudi Electricity Co, dairy
firm Almarai and construction giant Saudi Binladin
Group have all completed deals in recent months.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals)
