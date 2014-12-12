Dec 12 Otkritie Bank :
* 9-Month net income 6.6 billion roubles ($115 million)
* 9-Month net interest income of 48.6 billion roubles ($847
million), up 67.3 pct versus last year
* 9-Month net interest margin 5.2 pct versus 4.4 pct for
2013
* 9-Month net fee and commission income 10 billion roubles
($174 million), up 52.6 pct
* Total capital adequacy ratio was 14.5 pct as of 30 Sept.
2014
* Tier 1 capital ratio was 10 pct as of Sept. 30 versus
10.2 pct as of Dec. 31, 2013
* 9-Month group revenue 53.3 billion roubles ($929 million),
up 38.7 pct versus last year
* Loan loss provision ratio stood at 3.5 pct as at Sept. 30,
2014
* Non-Performing loans stood at 3.5 pct as at Sept. 30, 2014
versus 2.9 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013
($1 = 57.3600 roubles)
