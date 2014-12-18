BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos
Dec 18 Bank Otkritie :
* Schedules placement of BO-03 series bonds for Dec. 23, it will be carried out in open subscription
* Sets price of additional issue of BO-06 series bonds at 100 pct of nominal value, i.e. 1,000 roubles per bond
* BO-06 series bonds issue comprises 5 million bonds of nominal value of 1,000 roubles totaling to 5 billion roubles
* The maturity date of BO-06 bonds is Oct. 8, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1AhIGJk, bit.ly/1AKnF88
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR