Dec 3 Otkritie Bank :

* Said on Dec. 2 that it has set the price for additional issue of BO-04 series bonds at 99.32% of nominal value, i.e. 993.20 roubles per bond

* The issue comprises 5 million bonds of nominal value of 1,000 roubles totalling to 5 billion roubles

* The maturity date is Feb. 28, 2017

* The placement of the bonds is scheduled for Dec. 4, it will be carried out in open subscription on FB MMVB ZAO

Source text: bit.ly/1yiWIcR

