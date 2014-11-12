LONDON Nov 12 Russian private bank Otkritie
Financial Corporation Bank, formerly Nomos Bank, has
raised a $120 million, one-year syndicated loan, the bank said
in a statement on Tuesday.
This is the first internationally syndicated loan for a
Russian bank since the last round of sanctions were imposed on
Russia by the US on September 12, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
The lead arrangers on the deal are Commerzbank, Citibank,
Raiffeisen Bank International, JP Morgan Chase Bank, ICBC, ING,
Societe Generale, Rosbank.
The loan will provide financing to the borrower's
gold-mining company clients and pays an interest margin of 250
basis points over Libor.
US banks have largely withdrawn from lending to Russian
borrowers via the syndicated loan market since the first round
of sanctions were imposed on Russia by Europe and the US
following Russia's annexation of the Crimea in March.
At the end of June it was expected that US banks would
re-enter the market and support a refinancing for Russian state
owned bank VTB. However a new round of sanctions introduced by
the West in July, which put VTB on the list of sanctioned
entities, ended the lenders' hopes of getting a deal done.
Banking sources told Thomson Reuters LPC in October that
Otkritie was in talks with banks for a loan.
Privately-owned Russian bank Promsvyazbank is also
in the market for a new syndicated loan facility to refinance a
$300 million deal from last year.
A small club of European relationship banks are working on
the deal, which could close before the end of November, banking
sources said.
The relative success of privately-owned Russian financial
institutions to raise syndicated loans in the current market
compared to corporates, comes down to the size and the maturity
of the loans, the bankers said.
"My take is that Russian financial institution deals are
more palatable in the present market. They are mainly short
term, small-sized refinancings which are easier to sell," said
one banker.
Nomos Bank was last in the market in November 2013 when it
raised a $240 million, one-year loan that paid 175 basis points.
