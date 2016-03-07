CAIRO, March 7 Egypt's Orascom Telecom and Media
Technology has enough cash to lend 1 billion Egyptian
pounds ($128 million) to its subsidiary Beltone Financial to buy
local investment bank CI Capital Holding, its chairman said in
an interview with CNBC Arabia due to be aired later on Monday.
OTMT, which has interests in media, technology and cable
businesses as well as energy, transport and logistics, is
expanding into financial services and plans to merge Beltone
Financial, which it bought for almost 650 million pounds, with
CI Capital.
"We have the liquidity," said Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris
when asked if OTMT could afford to make the loan to Beltone
Financial.
Last month OTMT had said Beltone Financial would buy CI
Capital, a subsidiary of Egypt's largest listed bank Commercial
International Bank (CIB), while CIB said it had
accepted an offer from Orascom Telecom to buy CI Capital for 924
million pounds.
Sawiris is also looking at potential investments in
transportation and infrastructure. "We have an opportunity
coming up soon in that sector," he said in the interview.
The food and agriculture industries also present
opportunities, he said.
"We are considering acquiring a sugar factory or two that
are in a bad situation. They have a large inventory and don't
know how to get rid of it. This situation has been going on for
five or six years," he said.
Egypt's economy has been struggling since the popular
uprising in 2011, since when foreign investors and tourists have
deserted the country, leading to a plunge in the country's
foreign currency reserves, from $36 billion in 2011 to around
$16.5 billion in February.
But the government has been resisting a devaluation of the
pound, even though the black market rate for the dollar has
worsened in recent weeks, hovering around 9.50 pounds last week,
compared with the official rate of 7.7301 pounds.
Sawiris said that the fixed rate was contributing to the
financial crisis.
"When the market says that the dollar is around 9 pounds
then that is how much it is worth ... You will not get foreign
reserves as long as you wait and keep it fixed at an imaginary
price," he said.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)