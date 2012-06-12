CAIRO, June 12 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and
Technology (OTMT) said on Tuesday it would distribute
a 1.05 Egyptian pound ($0.17) per share dividend following the
sale of its main asset, Egyptian mobile company Mobinil
.
OTMT was formed in November from assets controlled by
Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris after he sold most of his
global telecom interests to Russia's Vimpelcom.
The company last month sold its stake in Mobinil to France
Telecom, netting it about $1 billion.
OTMT said it made a net profit of 4.56 billion Egyptian
pounds from its establishment in November until June 7, 2012,
and had retained earnings of 1.74 million pounds from before its
formation.
($1 = 6.0393 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr)