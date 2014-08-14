UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
CAIRO Aug 14 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said on Thursday its profit fell 22.7 percent in the second quarter to 351.68 million Egyptian pounds ($49.19 million).
The results came in a statement published in Egyptian newspapers.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Maggie Fick)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.