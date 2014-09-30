BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
CAIRO, Sept 30 Egypt's stock market said it had halted the trading of shares in Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding on Tuesday pending receipt of a statement from the company.
Trading was suspended from the start of trade on Tuesday "in order to respond to inquiries", the stock market said in a statement. It provided no further details.
The shares closed on Monday at 1.14 Egyptian pounds, up 1.8 percent. The company last month reported a 22.7 percent fall in second-quarter profit to 351.68 million Egyptian pounds. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.