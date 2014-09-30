(Updates with trading re-started, details)
CAIRO, Sept 30 Shares in Orascom Telecom Media
and Technology Holding rose more than four percent
after trading in the stock resumed at midday on Tuesday
following a statement from the firm saying it had not taken any
decision regarding a sale of its Mobinil stake.
In a TV interview broadcast on Monday evening, Orascom
Chairman Naguib Sawiris had said he intended to sell his
company's 5 percent stake in Mobinil.
The Egyptian stock market suspended trading of Orascom
shares from the start of the trading session in Cairo on
Tuesday. It said this was to allow the company to respond to
inquiries, without giving further details.
It is not uncommon for the Egyptian bourse to suspend
trading of a company's shares to inquire about information
published in local media.
At 0947 GMT, Orascom shares were trading at 1.19 pounds, up
4.4 percent.
Mobinil is the brand name for the Egyptian Company for
Mobile Services. France Telecom owns 94 percent of the company.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by
Jason Neely and Pravin Char)