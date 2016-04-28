CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media
and Technology Holding reported a net loss of 3.6
billion Egyptian pounds ($405 million) in 2015 versus a net
profit of 263.98 million pounds a year earlier, the firm's
financial statements, printed in local media on Thursday,
showed.
OTMT's operational revenues increased by 12.8 percent in
2015 to 291.420 million pounds, while its financial costs
increased to 1.045 billion pounds from 339.635 million a year
earlier.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
