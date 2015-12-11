Dec 11 Drug developer Otonomy Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for an inflammatory ear disease.

The company said the antibacterial drug, Otiprio, was being tested to treat pediatric patients, with a type of middle ear infection, who were also undergoing a surgery.

The pediatric patients were undergoing tympanostomy tube placement surgery, Otonomy said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)