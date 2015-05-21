BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
May 21 Drug developer Otonomy Inc said its experimental drug did not meet the main goal of reducing the incidence of vertigo in a mid-stage trial in patients suffering from Ménière's disease.
Ménière's disease is a disorder of the inner ear causing progressive deafness, vertigo and ringing in the ears.
The company, however, said it plans to go ahead with two parallel late-stage trials. The first trial is expected to start by the end of the year. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BRASILIA, May 12 Brazil federal police are investigating suspected fraud in loans by state development bank BNDES to JBS SA, a police source said on Friday, sending shares of the world's largest meat processor lower after a series of scandals.