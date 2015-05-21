(Adds background, share movement)
May 21 Otonomy Inc said its
experimental drug did not meet the main goal of reducing the
incidence of vertigo in a mid-stage trial in patients suffering
from Ménière's disease.
The company's shares, listed on the Nasdaq in August last
year, fell 16 percent to $26.00 in extended trading on Thursday.
Ménière's disease is a disorder of the inner ear causing
progressive deafness, vertigo and ringing in the
ears.
The company, however, said it plans to go ahead with two
parallel late-stage trials. The first trial is expected to start
by the end of the year.
Cowen and Co said last week that the drug could be a
worldwide market opportunity of $1 billion.
The drug, OTO-104, reduced the incidence of vertigo by 61
percent in the third month of the mid-stage study but it was not
statistically significant. A placebo reduced vertigo frequency
by 43 percent.
The treatment did not have any effect on tinnitus, or
ringing in the ears.
Otonomy is also developing a drug, OTO-311, to treat ringing
in the ears and another one, AuriPro, to treat middle-ear
effusion.
The company's shares closed at $31.05 on the Nasdaq.
