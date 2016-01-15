BUDAPEST Jan 15 Central Europe's largest
independent lender, Hungary's OTP Bank, is in talks to
acquire the local retail mortgage portfolio of AXA Bank Europe
SA, which has posted steep losses, financial sector
sources told Reuters.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
sale process has been under way for months and was near its
final stages.
AXA Bank Europe, which operates as a branch office in
Hungary, declined comment to Reuters questions about the deal.
"Whenever there is a significant change ... AXA Bank, as a
responsible company committed to the Hungarian market, informs
the public officially," it said in an emailed response.
"However, in line with the principles of its parent company,
AXA Bank's Hungarian Branch Office does not wish to respond to
market talk."
OTP Bank's press office also declined to comment. However,
it added that "the bank was continuously looking for acquisition
prospects."
The transaction would mark the next phase in a shake-up in
Hungary's financial sector, where banks swallowed steep losses
in recent years due to the global economic crisis and tough
regulation under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
AXA Bank Europe, the Belgian banking arm of French insurance
group AXA, has seen its Hungarian balance sheet shrink
to 351 billion forints ($1.22 billion) by the end of 2014 from
550 billion in 2010, according to central bank figures.
AXA does not provide financial details about its local
business on its Hungarian website.
In 2014, AXA Bank Europe Hungary, which also provides
deposit services to corporate clients, posted a loss of 37.8
billion forints after successive years in the red.
Local banks have grappled with one of Europe's highest bank
levies as well as billions of euros of foreign currency
mortgages, mostly in the volatile Swiss franc, which
used to be popular in Hungary before the financial crisis.
High default rates, the conversion of the loans into forints
to shield borrowers from further volatility as well as a 2014
court ruling to refund past fees deemed unlawful to clients have
cost banks hundreds of billions of forints.
"The credit portfolio of the Hungarian subsidiary has been
in run-off since 2011 and has been very strictly monitored
since," AXA Bank Europe said in its consolidated 2014 financial
results statement published on its website.
Its total gross credit portfolio in Hungary had shrunk by
8.8 percent year-on-year to 1.04 billion euros in 2014, it said.
"In Hungary the NPL (non-performing loan) ratio has
stabilized at 22.28 percent while the portfolio volume
decreased, especially on performing loans," it said.
AXA added that the provisioning rate on its Hungarian loans
rose to 16.52 percent in 2014 from 15.45 percent in 2013.
"Having suffered so steep losses on the portfolio, they are
reluctant to see whether it turns around," one unnamed source
said. "They will sell, in many such cases at a loss, although
even so it would not be that big a hit on the group level."
($1 = 288.03 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Katharine Houreld)