* Sees acquisitions in central Europe, Ukraine, Russia
* Has capital to execute acquisitions, could raise more
* Central bank mortgage plans could cut profit by HUF 10 bln
By Marton Dunai
March 21 Hungary's OTP Bank is looking
at specific acquisition opportunities around Eastern Europe and
plans to use its ample capital position to take advantage of
market consolidation, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
One of the largest independent lenders in emerging Europe,
OTP has for years endured adverse markets while it sat on a cash
pile worth billions of euros, awaiting market conditions suited
for expansion.
"For a decade everyone awaited consolidation on the market,
but it never happened," OTP Bank CEO Sandor Csanyi told Reuters
and Bloomberg in a joint interview. "Now I feel it has started."
Due diligence is under way on one asset purchase in Romania
and another major acquisition nearly complete in Montenegro.
The Montenegro bank OTP is buying is the local unit of
Societe Generale, several Montenegrin banking sources
told Reuters.
OTP also wants to bid for Bancpost in Romania once Greece's
Eurobank sells it, Csanyi said, with acquisitions in
Slovakia and Serbia also on the bank's near-term agenda to
increase market share above 10 percent in each of those
countries.
OTP is also doing a preliminary review of a Ukrainian bank,
he said, but added it was not Russian-owned Prominvestbank,
whose owner tapped OTP as one of the bidders. If Prominvestbank
comes up for sale, OTP will look at it, Csanyi said.
With the recent nationalisation of a major Ukrainian bank
and the bankruptcy of another, there is also room for organic
growth in the country, he added.
OTP has ample capital to execute acquisitions now, he said,
with management looking to reduce the Tier 1 capital ratio to
around 12.5 percent for the current 18.5 percent, giving it an
immediate capital buffer of nearly 1 billion euros.
He said the bank's share price at around 8,300 forints was
"realistic" considering profitability and return on equity, but
added the stock price was higher than European peers' on a
price-to-book value basis.
Conditions in Hungary were once again uncertain as the
central bank and the government have tabled new proposals to
squeeze banks' mortgage operations.
He said plans by the National Bank of Hungary to force lower
mortgage margins could cut OTP's annual profit by as much as 10
billion forints, and an ensuing price war among banks could
threaten the sector's stability.
New rules governing collateral liquidation prices could hurt
lending as banks would be reluctant to lend in areas where they
are less likely to recover collateral, he said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)