BUDAPEST, April 25 Hungary's OTP Bank
could pay a "significantly higher" dividend on 2014 results if
market uncertainties ease in a year's time, there are no
specific acquisition targets and earnings are good, Chief
Executive Sandor Csanyi said on Friday.
"We do not aim to increase our 16 percent core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio further," Csanyi told the annual general
meeting of OTP shareholders.
OTP, central Europe's largest independent lender, has
proposed a dividend of 145 forints ($0.65) per share on its 2013
earnings.
($1 = 223.65 Hungarian Forints)
