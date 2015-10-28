BUDAPEST Oct 28 OTP Bank

*to offer 14,091,953 million OTP shares for sale from 0900 GMT on Thursday at Budapest stock exchange auction - statement from brokerage Equilor which acts as lead manager

*shares to be offered equal about 5 percent of listed OTP shares

*OTP shares closed at 5,670 forints per share on Wed, down 1.25 percent from previous day

Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website

OTPB.BU (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)