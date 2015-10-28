UPDATE 2-National Australia Bank says mortgage arrears rise from low base
* H1 cash earnings of A$3.29 bln vs analyst f'casts A$3.24 bln
BUDAPEST Oct 28 OTP Bank
*to offer 14,091,953 million OTP shares for sale from 0900 GMT on Thursday at Budapest stock exchange auction - statement from brokerage Equilor which acts as lead manager
*shares to be offered equal about 5 percent of listed OTP shares
*OTP shares closed at 5,670 forints per share on Wed, down 1.25 percent from previous day
Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website
OTPB.BU (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)
* H1 cash earnings of A$3.29 bln vs analyst f'casts A$3.24 bln
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The maturity structure will be finalised upon settlem