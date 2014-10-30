BUDAPEST Oct 30 Hungarian lender OTP Bank plans to make deep cuts to its costs in the medium term across its network of banks in Central and Eastern Europe, largely through increased use of its online platforms, a source with knowledge of its plans told Reuters.

The source said the bank planned to acquire a small Polish bank which has a good knowledge of online banking as a way to enhance OTP's own know-how and enable it to diversify away from the Hungarian market.

