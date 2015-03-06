* Expects losses to continue but moderate in Ukraine, Russia

* Careful acquisitions possible once Ukraine situation calms

* A Hungary upgrade would improve OTP valuation - analyst (Adds analyst, detail, CEO remarks)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's OTP Bank has no plans to leave Ukraine or Russia, once lucrative markets but where it posted deep losses last year, the bank's chief executive told reporters on Friday.

OTP, central Europe's biggest independent lender, posted a small profit for the fourth quarter, but for 2014 as a whole it lost 102.3 billion forints ($369.3 million). Its Ukrainian and Russian units lost 91.5 billion forints.

The bank expects tough times in both countries to continue in 2015 but losses should decrease as a cost-cutting programme is implemented and the bank discontinues unprofitable products, CEO Sandor Csanyi said.

The bank will wait to decide how to proceed in Ukraine and still considers Russia a large and important market, he said.

It will continue to pursue acquisitions but proceed carefully as stability was more important than growth, he added.

Csanyi said management would propose paying a dividend of 146 forints per share on its 2014 results, the same as in 2013.

Markets reacted positively, with the stock rising 2.9 percent to 4,300 forints on the Budapest bourse, outperforming a 1.7 percent rise in the overall market.

If Hungary's economy and its credit rating improved further, OTP could be a prime candidate for investors seeking opportunities in emerging markets, Ipopema analyst Norbert Harcsa told Reuters.

"If OTP indeed stays clear of acquisitions it should be able to contain its Ukrainian losses fairly easily. In that case, its valuation looks favourable compared to Polish or Czech peers."

He added however that tighter interest margins expected in Hungary's low-interest environment would be compounded by tougher competition in the banking market as the economy and property market picked up.

Despite a healthy capital position, there were also worrying signs, he said, including a steep fall in its loan book, which contracted 6 percent on a group level last year, including a 23 percent annual drop in corporate loans in Hungary. ($1 = 277.0500 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)