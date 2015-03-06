* Hungarian legal uncertainty about lending is over

* Ukraine business loses HUF 77 bln vs HUF 50 bln estimate

* Non-performing loan rate drops sharply to 19.3 pct

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's OTP Bank turned a modest profit in the fourth quarter, beating consensus estimates for a quarterly loss, amid adverse conditions in its eastern markets, the bank said on Friday.

The bank, which has a sizeable exposure to Ukraine and Russia, posted a net profit of 10.9 billion forints ($39.35 million) in the December quarter. Analysts had however expected the top independent lender in central eastern Europe to post a loss of 3.5 billion forints, according to a poll by business news website portfolio.hu.

After a record second-quarter loss of 153 billion forints, due to provisioning on refunds to borrowers mandated by the Hungarian government, the bank bounced back with a 34.1-billion forint profit in Q3.

However, much of that profit was erased again in the last quarter as risk costs rose and operating profit fell, and the bank doubled its losses in Ukraine from the third quarter.

That reflected continued struggles all year in Ukraine as well as Russia, once profitable markets where the ongoing conflict took its toll.

OTP had warned of Ukraine losses of 30 billion forints in 2014, raising it later to 50 billion and eventually posting 77 billion, including one-off costs in war-torn areas.

In Russia, the economic sanctions have combined with weak oil prices and a falling rouble to cause a net loss of 14.5 billion forints.

But its central European markets were poised for an economic recovery and the Hungarian government has agreed to end a long series of punitive measures on banks, OTP added.

"In legal terms the long-running uncertainty around FX mortgages in particular and consumer contracts in a broader sense has come to an end," OTP said in its earnings report.

Foreign operations, which had produced a healthy chunk of the bank's profit for years, turned a big net loss in the fourth quarter as well as the whole year.

Fourth-quarter operating profit was down 17 percent from a year ago.

Net interest income fell 2 percent to 155.8 billion forints in the quarter, while the bank made 44.5 billion forints from fees, a 1 percent annual fall.

OTP's loan book shrank by 6 percent on an annualised basis while deposits grew by 11 percent.

The bank's solvency margin fell to 17.5 percent from 18 percent in the third quarter, compared with an 8 percent regulatory minimum. Its non-performing loan rate dropped sharply to 19.3 percent from 21.8 percent previously as it wrote down bad assets. ($1 = 277.0100 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)