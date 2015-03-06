* Hungarian legal uncertainty about lending is over
* Ukraine business loses HUF 77 bln vs HUF 50 bln estimate
* Non-performing loan rate drops sharply to 19.3 pct
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's OTP Bank
turned a modest profit in the fourth quarter, beating consensus
estimates for a quarterly loss, amid adverse conditions in its
eastern markets, the bank said on Friday.
The bank, which has a sizeable exposure to Ukraine and
Russia, posted a net profit of 10.9 billion forints ($39.35
million) in the December quarter. Analysts had however expected
the top independent lender in central eastern Europe to post a
loss of 3.5 billion forints, according to a poll by business
news website portfolio.hu.
After a record second-quarter loss of 153 billion forints,
due to provisioning on refunds to borrowers mandated by the
Hungarian government, the bank bounced back with a 34.1-billion
forint profit in Q3.
However, much of that profit was erased again in the last
quarter as risk costs rose and operating profit fell, and the
bank doubled its losses in Ukraine from the third quarter.
That reflected continued struggles all year in Ukraine as
well as Russia, once profitable markets where the ongoing
conflict took its toll.
OTP had warned of Ukraine losses of 30 billion forints in
2014, raising it later to 50 billion and eventually posting 77
billion, including one-off costs in war-torn areas.
In Russia, the economic sanctions have combined with weak
oil prices and a falling rouble to cause a net loss of 14.5
billion forints.
But its central European markets were poised for an economic
recovery and the Hungarian government has agreed to end a long
series of punitive measures on banks, OTP added.
"In legal terms the long-running uncertainty around FX
mortgages in particular and consumer contracts in a broader
sense has come to an end," OTP said in its earnings report.
Foreign operations, which had produced a healthy chunk of
the bank's profit for years, turned a big net loss in the fourth
quarter as well as the whole year.
Fourth-quarter operating profit was down 17 percent from a
year ago.
Net interest income fell 2 percent to 155.8 billion forints
in the quarter, while the bank made 44.5 billion forints from
fees, a 1 percent annual fall.
OTP's loan book shrank by 6 percent on an annualised basis
while deposits grew by 11 percent.
The bank's solvency margin fell to 17.5 percent from 18
percent in the third quarter, compared with an 8 percent
regulatory minimum. Its non-performing loan rate dropped sharply
to 19.3 percent from 21.8 percent previously as it wrote down
bad assets.
($1 = 277.0100 forints)
