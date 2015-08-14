(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text)

* Russian business still in red, Ukraine returns to profit

* Business environment improves as risk costs, taxes fall

* Outlook still much better in CEE than Russia or Ukraine

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 14 Hungary's OTP Bank beat analysts' expectations to turn a healthy profit in the second quarter as lower risk costs in its troubled Russian and Ukrainian markets offset higher taxes and a slight drop in operating income, the bank said on Friday.

OTP, one of Emerging Europe's largest independent lenders, posted a net profit of 38.2 billion forints ($137.6 million) in the second quarter versus a huge loss of 153.1 billion forints a year earlier and 1.9 billion forints in the first quarter.

Analysts had expected OTP to post a quarterly profit of 32.3 billion forints, according to a poll by portfolio.hu, a business news website.

The bank reported its first-ever annual loss in 2014 due to an adverse market in Russia and Ukraine, where it has sizeable exposure, and said its 2015 results in Russia and Ukraine would still be far worse than in its central European markets.

In central Europe, however, improving economic conditions led to slower portfolio deterioration, lower risk costs and even revived lending, the bank said in its earnings report. Risk costs decreased in Russia and Ukraine as well.

On a group level, risk costs declined by 30 percent from the previous quarter to 45.3 billion forints, the lowest since before the 2008 financial crisis.

In Hungary, by far its biggest market, OTP saw government burdens, especially a hefty extra tax on banks, to ease in the next few years, declining from 29 billion forints this year to 21.5 billion next year and 15 billion in years thereafter.

The bank's Russian business was the only foreign unit that posted a loss in the quarter, losing 4.2 billion forints, while all other units, even in Ukraine, managed to turn a profit.

Operating profit in the first quarter was 94.4 billion forints, down 14 percent year-on-year on the group level.

Net interest income fell 12 percent to 140 billion forints in the quarter, while the bank made 43.9 billion forints from fees, a 6 percent annual rise.

OTP's loan book shrank by 12 percent on an annualised basis while deposits grew by 9 percent, leading its loan-to-deposit ratio to plummet to 73 percent from 88 percent a year earlier.

The bank's solvency margin grew to 16.4 percent from 16.1 percent in the first quarter, compared with an 8 percent regulatory minimum.

Its non-performing loan rate stayed steady at 18.4 percent. The stock of non-performing loans fell 24 percent from a year ago in forint terms. ($1 = 277.7000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Anand Basu)