* CEE operating environment allows low risk provisioning
* Ukraine, Russia turnaround palpable, already in black in
Q1
* Tight interest margin, shrinking loan book pressure
revenue
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, May 13 Hungary's OTP Bank
beat analysts' expectations with its first-quarter profit as a
special bank tax halved and an easier environment allowed the
lowest risk provisioning since the 2008 financial crisis, the
bank said on Friday.
OTP, one of Emerging Europe's largest independent lenders,
posted a net profit of 34.3 billion forints ($123.8 million) in
Q1 after a modest profit of 1.9 billion forints in the same
period a year ago, when the full effect of a special bank tax
was still felt.
Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of 32.8 billion
forints, according to a survey conducted by financial news web
site Portfolio.hu.
Even without one-offs like the lower bank tax, OTP's net
profit of 47.6 billion forints for first quarter of 2016
represented a 67 percent growth from the same period last year.
OTP's results have been subjected to unpredictable effects
by policy uncertainty in central Europe, especially its home
market in Hungary, and hostile environment in parts of its
Russian and Ukrainian markets.
This year, the Hungarian market is finding its growth stride
while recent losses in Ukraine and Russia are expected to give
way to profits, OTP said. Both operations were in the black in
the first quarter already.
That allowed the bank to set aside only 20.8 billion forints
in risk provisions, the lowest since the third quarter of 2008.
However, revenues also showed a decline and reached the
lowest level in the same eight-year time frame as tighter
interest margins amid record low interest rates in Hungary and a
shrinking loan book in Russia and Ukraine put pressure on them.
Group-level revenues were 177.5 billion forints, down 6
percent on the year as a 13.7 billion-forint annual fall in
interest income was not compensated by a 1.5 billion-forint
growth in revenues from fees, the bank's results showed.
Operating profit in the first quarter totalled 84.6 billion
forints, down 11 percent year-on-year.
Its loan-to-deposit ratio sank to 67 percent from 73 percent
as compared with a year earlier as its loan book shrank by an
annual 4 percent and deposits grew by 4 percent.
The bank's solvency margin declined to 15.9 percent from
16.2 percent in the fourth quarter, still far above an 8 percent
regulatory minimum.
Its non-performing loan rate was 17 percent, unchanged from
the end of 2015.
($1 = 277.0400 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)