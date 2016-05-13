* CEE operating environment allows low risk provisioning

* Ukraine, Russia turnaround palpable, already in black in Q1

* Tight interest margin, shrinking loan book pressure revenue

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 13 Hungary's OTP Bank beat analysts' expectations with its first-quarter profit as a special bank tax halved and an easier environment allowed the lowest risk provisioning since the 2008 financial crisis, the bank said on Friday.

OTP, one of Emerging Europe's largest independent lenders, posted a net profit of 34.3 billion forints ($123.8 million) in Q1 after a modest profit of 1.9 billion forints in the same period a year ago, when the full effect of a special bank tax was still felt.

Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of 32.8 billion forints, according to a survey conducted by financial news web site Portfolio.hu.

Even without one-offs like the lower bank tax, OTP's net profit of 47.6 billion forints for first quarter of 2016 represented a 67 percent growth from the same period last year.

OTP's results have been subjected to unpredictable effects by policy uncertainty in central Europe, especially its home market in Hungary, and hostile environment in parts of its Russian and Ukrainian markets.

This year, the Hungarian market is finding its growth stride while recent losses in Ukraine and Russia are expected to give way to profits, OTP said. Both operations were in the black in the first quarter already.

That allowed the bank to set aside only 20.8 billion forints in risk provisions, the lowest since the third quarter of 2008.

However, revenues also showed a decline and reached the lowest level in the same eight-year time frame as tighter interest margins amid record low interest rates in Hungary and a shrinking loan book in Russia and Ukraine put pressure on them.

Group-level revenues were 177.5 billion forints, down 6 percent on the year as a 13.7 billion-forint annual fall in interest income was not compensated by a 1.5 billion-forint growth in revenues from fees, the bank's results showed.

Operating profit in the first quarter totalled 84.6 billion forints, down 11 percent year-on-year.

Its loan-to-deposit ratio sank to 67 percent from 73 percent as compared with a year earlier as its loan book shrank by an annual 4 percent and deposits grew by 4 percent.

The bank's solvency margin declined to 15.9 percent from 16.2 percent in the fourth quarter, still far above an 8 percent regulatory minimum.

Its non-performing loan rate was 17 percent, unchanged from the end of 2015.

($1 = 277.0400 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)