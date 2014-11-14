* Hungarian unit's profitability intact, bank suffers abroad
* Sees more Ukraine losses, sanctions sap Russian profits
* Non-performing loans 21.8 pct of loan book vs Q2 21.6 pct
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Nov 14 Hungary's OTP Bank
returned to profitability in the third quarter, posting a
better-than-expected net profit of 34.1 billion forints ($139
million) after a record loss in the previous quarter, the bank
said on Friday.
Analysts had expected a profit of 28.7 billion forints in a
poll by business news web site portfolio.hu.
In the second quarter the bank had posted a 153 billion
forint loss as it provisioned heavily for government-mandated
refunds to borrowers on loans that courts had deemed unfair.
That provisioning was not repeated, and the Hungarian
subsidiary posted a healthy profit. However, the bank continued
to struggle in Ukraine and Russia, once profitable markets where
the two countries' conflict took its toll.
The bank warned that provisions amid the ongoing Ukrainian
conflict would potentially widen its losses to more than 50
billion forints this year from 30 billion seen earlier.
"In short term, the Bank does not expect material turnaround
in Ukraine; the consolidation process seems to be slow and the
weak hryvnia will require constantly high provisioning," OTP
said a statement.
In Russia, sanctions have worsened the operating environment
and pushed up risk cost expectations. The Russian operation will
thus remain loss making for the rest of the year, OTP said.
Foreign operations, which had produced a quarter of the
bank's profit a year ago, turned an overall net loss in the
third quarter.
OTP posted a 108-billion-forint operating profit in the
third quarter, and 326 billion forints so far this year, both
figures down 5 percent from a year ago.
OTP's loan book shrank by 3 percent on an annual basis as
mortgage loans and corporate loans dropped and Hungarian
municipal loans were taken over by the government, while
consumer loans grew.
Deposits grew by 12 percent from a year earlier, boosted
especially by a 25 percent rise in corporate deposits.
Net interest income fell 3 percent to 159.7 billion forints
in the quarter, while the bank made 41.6 billion forints from
fees, a 4 percent annual fall.
OTP's solvency margin rose to 18 percent from 17.8 percent
in the second quarter, compared with an 8 percent regulatory
minimum. Its non-performing loan rate edged up to 21.8 percent
of the loan book from 21.6 percent previously.
($1 = 245.3500 Hungarian forints)
