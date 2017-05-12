UPDATE 3-Toshiba to pick govt-led Japan-US-Korea group to buy chips unit-source
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, details)
(Adds detail)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
* Net profit 52.86 billion forints ($185.34 million)
* Higher than 42.76 billion analyst consensus, 34.25 billion profit in Q1 2016
* Total revenue 188.76 billion forints, vs 184.9 billion analyst forecast
* Operating costs of 100 billion forints in line with forecast
* Risk provisioning of 12.5 billion forints lower than 19 billion expected
* Hungarian operation most profitable, posting 40.85 billion forint profit (up 41 pct y/y)
* All major foreign units deliver robust results
* Biggest foreign unit, Bulgarian DSK, profit levels at 13.4 billion forints (down 3 pct y/y)
* Russian arm triples, Ukrainian arm quadruples net profit y/y
* Net interest margin stable at 4.76 pct
* Net interest income 132.2 billion forints (up 2 pct y/y)
* Income from fees and commissions 44.55 billion forints (up 15 pct y/y)
* Total loan book expands by 3 pct y/y
* Bank wrote off 145 billion forints in non-performing loans since Q1 2016
* Non-performing loan ratio falls to 14.1 pct of loan book from 17 pct a year ago
* Total performing loan book expands by 8 pct y/y
* Deposits up 6 pct y/y
* Capital adequacy ratio 18.5 pct vs 15.9 pct a year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2qaoGIT) Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.2000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, details)
VATICAN CITY, June 20 The Vatican's first auditor-general, who was appointed two years ago in a move aimed at ensuring transparency in the finances at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, has resigned, the Vatican said on Tuesday.