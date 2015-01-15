BUDAPEST Jan 15 Hungary's OTP Bank
said on Thursday it has covered its Swiss franc exposure on
outstanding foreign currency household mortgages with EUR/CHF
swap deals after the central bank provided euro liquidity last
year for a conversion of the loans.
The bank, Hungary's largest lender, also has only a minimal
exposure on its corporate loan book as corporate clients either
covered their own exposure with forex deals or the bank already
created provisions for those clients who have not, a spokesman
told Reuters.
OTP shares traded at 3,490 forints ($13), down 3 percent on
the day, after ploughing lows at 3,390 forints, after the forint
weakened steeply on the Swiss central bank's decision to erase
its EUR/CHF exchange rate cap.
($1 = 276.2 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)