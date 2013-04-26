* OTP welcomes $2.1 bln central bank stimulus programme
* Says high time real economy part of central bank thinking
* OTP to double funds allotted to it from own funds
BUDAPEST, April 26 Hungary's OTP Bank
plans to join the central bank's $2.1 billion economic stimulus
plan and will use its own funds to double the amount it receives
to help finance small firms at favourable interest rates, its
chief executive said on Friday.
New central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy launched the
stimulus plan, the first of its kind in central Europe, earlier
this month to help small businesses get cheap credit and get rid
of toxic foreign currency loans in a bid to restart the economy.
OTP Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi welcomed the stimulus plan
after an annual shareholder meeting and said such programmes to
help the economy were long overdue, joining a growing chorus of
support from banks for Matolcsy, the former economy minister.
Csanyi added that a central bank's main objective was to
preserve the value of the currency but said the country's
interests also required economic growth, which could also boost
budget revenues and rebalance the economy.
"From the measures announced for the first time, it is clear
that the real economy has also become part of the thinking (of
the central bank)," he said.
Central Europe's most indebted nation is struggling to
emerge from its second recession in four years as government
belt-tightening measures to keep a low budget deficit and the
crisis in the euro zone have slammed the brakes on the economy.
Csanyi said one leg of the central bank's programme to
provide 250 billion forints ($1.06 billion) of funding to
commercial banks for free to lend on to small firms was "not
enormous, but was also not insignificant" and OTP wanted to take
part.
"We will double the funding allotted to us from our own
funds," he said, adding that pricing of loans to be provided
from OTP's own funds had yet to be decided, but it would be
lower than OTP's regular loans.
At 1039 GMT, OTP shares were flat at 4,580 forints on the
Budapest Stock Exchange, outperforming the blue chip
index, which was down 0.3 percent.
($1 = 235.94 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)